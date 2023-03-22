0
Kotoko board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei buys 1000 tickets for fans to watch Ghana’s clash with Angola

Dr Kwame Kyei ?fit=390%2C283&ssl=1 Board Chairman of Kwame Asante Kotoko, Kwame Kyei

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dr Kwame Kyei, the board chairman of the Asante Kotoko board, has generously bought 1000 tickets for fans to attend the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola for free on Thursday.

The gesture is to encourage fans to fill the Baba Yara Stadium and create a lively atmosphere in support of the national team. Dr Kyei has been praised by fans and football enthusiasts alike, with many taking to social media to express their gratitude.

Ghana will need to be at their best to overcome Angola, who have proven to be a formidable opponent in the qualifiers so far. The Black Stars have a rich footballing history and will be looking to secure a win to take a step closer towards qualifying for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.

As the match draws closer, fans are gearing up for what is expected to be a thrilling encounter. With the Baba Yara Stadium set to be packed to capacity, the atmosphere promises to be electric, providing the Black Stars with the support they need to secure a crucial victory.

The Ghana Football Association has called on fans to turn up in their numbers and support the national team. The match is set to kick off at 4 pm GMT on Tuesday, with all eyes on the Baba Yara Stadium as the Black Stars look to claim victory over Angola.

