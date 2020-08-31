Sports News

Kotoko board member denies buying aeroplane for club

Kotoko are 85 years old today

Asante Kotoko board member Kwadwo Boateng Genfi, has denied reports that the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko have resolved to buy aircraft for the club.

The member was reacting to a story that went viral that the Board of Directors are in the process of purchasing an aircraft for the Porcupines Warriors.



But Genfi who is the spokesperson of the board has empathetically denied the report Insisting there’s no scintilla of truth.



“I have noted with utter shock and dismay the uninformed news carried by various sports tabloids that the Board of Kotoko is in the process of buying an aircraft.



“It is misleading, lacks validity and unintelligible,” said Kwadwo told Opemsuo FM.

“It is extremely alarming that in this era, people will publish such lies and this kind of bygone job will be done by a media outfit who as a matter of necessity is supposed to dispassionately report accurate and valid information. Our vociferous supporters should disregard it completely.”



The renouned Banker also urged the media to desist from reporting false stories about the club.



“Let me use this medium to warn those who take their psychological satisfaction from lies and unsubstantiated allegations. The Board will take anyone who publishes false stories to blight our hard won reputations.” He added.

