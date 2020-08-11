Sports News

Kotoko can even sponsor GFA - Wa Sunta Founder

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Mr. Hamid Saaka, Co-founder of Division One Club, Wa Sunta has said Kotoko is bigger than the Ghana Football Association (GFA), taking into consideration their huge fan base and rich history.

He told the GNA Sports that “Kotoko is bigger than the GFA and a big team in Africa. Based on the huge fan base capable of generating adequate revenue to sustain itself.



"But this will be dependant on how well systems and structures are put in place. I am even convinced they can sponsor the GFA if things are well structured.



"There are loopholes in the club. All they need is to seal them and the club would be in a sound position to deliver," he added.

On the new CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, he believes the young football administrator was the right man for the job and confident he would deliver and bring success to the club.



He said “Nana is the right person for the job. He has what it takes to give success to the club. He is a young football administrator and with his qualities and links, he’ll definitely deliver.”



He urged Nana Amponsah to work closely with Kotoko fans and the Board members of the club and certain he’ll succeed.

