Kotoko captain Felix Annan sets sights on league title

Kotoko skipper Felix Annan

Goalkeeper and captain of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan says his side is poised to end their six-year wait for a Ghana Premier League title.

Kotoko will host Techiman Eleven Wonders on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League season.



He says the club is a big club and they have to fight for every trophy that is on offer every season and with hard work and determination Kotoko can win the elusive league title.

The former WAFA goalie adds that the COVID-19 pandemic had a toll on the players and they are glad football has returned.



According to Annan, he speaks a lot to the new signings and always urge them to give their all for Asante Kotoko.