Kotoko captain Richard Boadu welcomes Rashid Nortey to 'biggest club' in Ghana

Asante Kotoko Complete The Signing Of Rashid Nortey Nortey has joined Kotoko

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko captain, Richard Boadu, has welcomed new signing, Richard Boadu, to 'the biggest club' in Ghana after his move was announced.

The 27-year-old joins the reigning Ghanaian champions on a two-and-a-half-year deal as a free-agent player.

Richard Boadu and Rashid Nortey have partnered in the Medeama midfield for a number of years before Boadu joined Kotoko last season and won the league title with them.

The two can now play together again for the record Ghanaian champions.

Richard Boadu took to Twitter to welcome Nortey to Kumasi, saying "Welcome to the biggest club in Ghana and one of the biggest club in Africa my partner ❤️ @nortey_rashid

Justice Blay, who also played with Rashid Nortey at Medeama before permanently signing for Asante Kotoko, joined Boadu to welcome Nortey to the club.

"Welcome to the BIGGEST Football Family @nortey_rashid!!! Let’s Do It for KROBEA!"



