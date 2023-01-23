Kotoko captain clashes with Atta Poku on social media over 'rest' comment

Broadcast journalist Collins Atta Poku

Asante Kotoko skipper, Richard Boadu has clashed with broadcast journalist Collins Atta Poku following the latter's comment that Boadu deserves to rest.

Atta Poku in a tweet suggested that Richard Boadu should request some days off after consistent games.



"Ricahrd Boadu Agadass must tell Kotoko the truth now. He is tired and needs rest badly," he tweeted.



His tweet was in reaction to the player's poor showing in recent games among them, Kotoko's 2-1 win over Benarb in the MTN FAC Cup on Saturday, January 21, 2022.



While responding to the tweet, Boadu who did not take the tweet lightly replied: "Are you tired of being a journalist Sir? If not why should I as a footballer?



FYI, I have never been tired and will never be tired of playing football for my dream club. Thank you."

Meanwhile, the club physiotherapist Emmanuel Jaidyn sided with Atta Poku, stating that Boadu will be granted three days' rest.



"Your guess is right, He is on rest for the next three days."



Richard Boadu joined Asante Kotoko in August 2022 during the off-season transfer window.



A few weeks later, he was named as the team captain following the departure of Ismail Ganiyu as Kotoko restructured their captaincy.





