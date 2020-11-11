Kotoko captain sets sight on ending 6-year league drought

Kumasi Asante Kotoko skipper Felix Annan

Kumasi Asante Kotoko skipper Felix Annan says players of the club are determined to end their six-year Premier League drought.

Kotoko have been without a league title since winning it in the 2013/2014 league season under coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani.



But Annan is confident the drought will come to end this season under the guidance of coach Maxwell Konadu.



He told the club’s media that the players have resolved to win the league and will kick start the season with a victory on Sunday.



It will take hard work and determination as well as giving a hundred per cent in all our performances.” He said in an interview with the club.



“This is a big club and every season, we have to fight for every trophy. We know it’s been about six years since we last won the Ghana Premier League, so we need to regroup and help the club recapture its lost glory.”



As a statement of intent, Kotoko signed ten players in the transfer window.

Kotoko made up for missing out on Asamoah Gyan and Justice Blay by signing Brazilian Vasco Gama, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Muniru Sulley among others.



Vasco Gama, the Brazilian midfielder has been handed the coveted number 10 jersey.



Meanwhile, Sports Analyst, Kojo Addae Mensah has identified Kotoko and Medeama as the two clubs to challenge for the title this season.



Though Kotoko are his first pick for the title, he believes that the Tarkwa-based club could nick their first league title if the Porcupines falter along the way.



“I will tip Kotoko for the title. There is a breadth of fresh air blowing through the club. We have a new CEO and board and constituted a new management team who are all fired up and ready for action. Maxwell Konadu is still there and I think he is a good coach”.



“Medeama will give Kotoko competition. They are the club to watch but Kotoko will win the title. The absence of fans will affect Kotoko because in Kumasi, the fans alone will intimidate you and give you extra motivation but this time around the number of fans will reduce due to the coronavirus safety protocols. Smaller teams will no longer be intimidated and play well against Kotoko so that could be the problem”, he told GhanaWeb.