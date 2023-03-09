1
Kotoko celebrate Steven Mukwala after Uganda call-up for AFCON 2023 qualifiers

Asante Kotoko Steven Mukwala.jpeg Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala celebrating with Enoch Morison

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko have congratulated their striker Steven Dese Mukwala following his call-up to the Ugandan national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Reds celebrated the player's invitation via a Twitter post on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The former Uganda U-23 striker has earned his debut call-up and could make his senior debut in the Cranes' doubleheader against Tanzania in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Mukwala scored three goals in four appearances for the Uganda U-23 side, helping them to finish third place in the COSAFA Cup in 2018.

This season for Kotoko, Mukwala has been the main man in his debut campaign exhibiting his scoring prowess.

He has been involved in 13 goals in the league, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in twenty games for the Porcupine Warriors.

Uganda will host Tanzania on March 24, 2023, before the second leg four days later at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania.



