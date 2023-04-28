Kotoko coach Gazzali gives up on title race after defeat against Great Olympics

Interim Asante Kotoko manager, Abdulai Gazale

Interim Asante Kotoko manager, Abdulai Gazale has discounted the club's chances of winning the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League title.

Kotoko could not continue their winning streak as they lost 2-0 to Olympics at Sogakope when



Speaking after the game, Gazale emphatically stated that owing to the players' attitude and performances, winning the title is not feasible.



“Looking at the awful performance and attitude of the players, I wouldn't be fair to myself and the fans by promising them the league title.

“Because anytime we plan of securing points from our opponents at their home venue, we end up giving away the points. We can't continue to play like this and expect to finish on top of the league table,” he added.



Following the defeat Kotoko drops to 6th position with 42 points, trailing league leaders 8 points with six matches remaining.



EE/KPE