Kotoko coach Johnson Smith names starting eleven for WAFA SC clash

Asante Kotoko SC

The head coach for Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith has named his starting eleven for the match against WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.

The two clubs are scheduled to face off at the Red Bull Arena in what is serving as a matchday nine fixture of the ongoing 2020/2021 season.



Keen on picking up points from this tough fixture, Asante Kotoko interim coach Johnson Smith has named an attacking side that could punish the opponent.



The team has Razak Abalora in the post and will have protection from a back four.

Midfielder Muniru Sulley starts in midfield while in-form striker Kwame Poku leads the lines.



Check out the Asante Kotoko starting eleven for the match against WAFA SC that starts at 15:00GMT.



