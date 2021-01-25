Kotoko coach Johnson Smith praises players after defeat to Aduana

Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Johnson Smith

Interim Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith has lauded the performance of his players despite defeat to Aduana Stars on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Reds suffered their first home defeat of the season on Sunday after Samuel Bioh's second-half goal handed all three points to the visitors.



"The boys did well," he said after the game. "Whatever I told them to do they did. It's just a game and sometimes you lose."



The Porcupine Warriors struggled to create chances after Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama was replaced in the second half.



Johnson Smith explains he had to change his key player because he was being bullied by the Aduana Stars players.

"The boy is being bullied so much so we need someone strong who can support Poku because Poku struggles all alone up front," he said.



The ex-Karela United coach has however urged his boys to let go of the defeat and look forward to the upcoming matches.



"I am going to motivate them to boost their morale. They have to forget about this game. It's a match that we lost we should now look forward to other matches," he concluded.