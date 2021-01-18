Kotoko coach Johnson Smith satisfied with draw against WAFA

Asante Kotoko coach, Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith expressed satisfaction at his side’s performance which earned them a point against WAFA in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Johnson said their target was to win in Sokagope but is satisfied they did not lose after conceding first at the Red Bull Arena.



Daniel Lomotey scored with a deflected effort in the first half, but an improved performance in the second half saw them equalise through in-form striker Kwame Opoku as the game ended 1-1.



"I’m okay because the boys played the type of game, I wanted them to play in the second half. If they had played the same in the first half, we wouldn’t have conceded the goal.

“I have never lost a game at Sogakope as a coach and so I am okay with this result. We planned to win; we cannot embark on a long journey to lose. So, the plan was to win and if we are not able to win, we don’t have to lose,” he said.



The draw means Kotoko are seventh on the table, but should they win their outstanding game against Ebusua Dwarfs will move into top four.