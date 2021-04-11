Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto names unchanged starting eleven for Chelsea game

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko head coach, Mariano Barreto has named his starting eleven for the clash against Berekum Chelsea in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League this afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors club after defeating Bechem United 4-0 in midweek is returning to action today to play against the side from Berekum in what will be a matchday 19 fixture of the 2020/2021 league campaign.



Ahead of kick-off at the Len Clay Sports Stadium at 15:00GMT, Coach Mariano Barreto has decided to stick to the same first eleven that played in the big win against Bechem United.



Meanwhile, Christopher Nettey has replaced Richard Senanu on the team’s bench.



Check out Asante Kotoko's starting eleven in the post below: