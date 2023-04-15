0
Kotoko coach blames bad pitch for 3-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea

Gazale Acting head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Gazale

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Acting head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Gazale has indicated that his team could not play the way they wanted to play because of the bad nature of the Berekum Chelsea pitch.

He made this known while speaking to StarTimes after Asante Kotoko suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Blues in the Ghana Premier League on Friday, April 14, 2023.

According to coach Gazale, the result is very disappointing but the bad pitch is the reason why they lost.

“It’s a disappointing result from our side, We were here to pick three points but it's unfortunate that it went against us. We didn’t do well. The entire team, we didn’t do well because the way we wanted to play we couldn’t get the chance to play that way because of the nature of the pitch,” the Asante Kotoko coach said.

Coach Abdul Gazale added, “I think our players, we have to go back to the drawing board in order to correct these mistakes. We have been conceding goals through our defensive line and I think there is a need for us to do more to correct it.”

The defeat means that defending the Ghana Premier League remains a difficult task for Asante Kotoko with eight matches left to play in the division.

