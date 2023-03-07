0
Kotoko coach demands fair officiating following Hearts of Oak defeat

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Orlando Wellington has demanded fair officiating following their 1-0 loss to Hearts of Oak in a league match on Sunday, which also resulted in the Phobians securing the President's Cup for the second year in a row.

Wellington expressed dissatisfaction with the officiating, stating that he believed the referee, Jacob Aduntera, delivered a below-par performance that led to their defeat. "Referees have their part to play, players have their own part to play but as a referee, you have to be fair at the centre," he said.

"Hearts of Oak scored an offside goal and the referee denied us a clear penalty."

The Porcupine Warriors trail league leaders Aduana Stars by five points following the latest defeat.

