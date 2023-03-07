Kotoko coach loses 10-year-old son - Club statement

Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo

Our head Coach Seydou Zerbo has lost his son Zerbo Faical Mamadou earlier today due to complications after a heart surgery.

The entire Porcupine family send our condolence and prayers to our coach and his family in this difficult period.



The club will communicate to our fans the next line of action.

Below is an official confirmation of the death of the 10-year-old as well a photo of the deceased.



