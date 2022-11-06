1
Kotoko coach names starting eleven to face Samartex FC

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo has named his starting eleven for the clash against Samartex FC in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors club is set to lock horns with their matchday five opponent at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today.

Ahead of kick-off, Coach Seydou Zerbo has named highly-rated goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim in post.

He will be protected by a back four that includes Augustine Agyapong and Yusfi Mubarik.

Captain Richard Boadu has been handed a key role in midfield and will be linking up play with Isaac Oppong and the likes of Steven Mukwala and Nicholas Mensah in the attack.

Meanwhile, fit-again midfielder Justice Blay is in the starting eleven to complement the efforts of Richard Boadu.

Below is the Asante Kotoko starting eleven for the match against Samartex FC.

