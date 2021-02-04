Kotoko coach stresses on importance of winning home games after victory over Inter Allies

Johnson Smith, Asante Kotoko's interim coach

Asante Kotoko's interim coach Johnson Smith insists it is important to win their home games after their victory over Inter Allies on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors had lost at home to Aduana before engaging the 'Eleven is to One' boys on Wednesday.



A Naby Keita second-half penalty was enough to hand the home side all three points.



"I told you the boys were hardworking and you see the development," he said after the game. "We decided to win this home match because people are winning their home matches. We needed the win because our next game is away," he added.

Asante Kotoko travels to Anyinase to play league leaders Karela United on matchday 13.



"It's all about psyching the players, I am an old footballer. I always psyche them, tell them about player behaviour so they have to stay away from bad behaviours. This is their job and they have to work hard and make some good money," he said as they prepare for the trip to Karela.



The record Ghana Premier League champions remain unbeaten on the road and will look at preserving that record when they face Karela at the CAM Park.