Sports News

Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed wants Asamoah Gyan to join the club

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has been linked with a move to Asante Kotoko and according to the club’s defender, Habib Mohammed, he will be happy to share the same dressing room with Ghana legend.

Gyan, who is the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals, is without a club and has been training alone in his native country.



The 34-year-old was released by Indian top-flight side NorthEast United in January.



“I will be very happy if I see Asamoah Gyan join Kotoko because he will help the team in terms of experience,” Habib told Sunyani-based Edwumapa FM 98.9.



"The players will also be proud of playing with [former] Black Stars captain.”



Gyan is a huge fan of Asante Kotoko and has never hidden his desire to play for the Porcupine Warriors before ending his illustrious career.

He wants to follow in his elder brother, Baffour Gyan’s footsteps. The former Black Stars striker retired after a short spell with Kotoko.



Gyan has featured for only one Ghana Premier League club, Liberty Professionals, having started his career there.



He has gone on to feature in top European leagues for Sunderland in Premier League, Italian top-flight sides, Udinese and Modena as well as Rennes in French Ligue 1.



However, Gyan enjoyed the most productive time of his club career in UAE for Al Ain. He scored 123 goals in 123 appearances.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.