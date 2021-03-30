Kotoko demote Johnson Smith and Abdul Gazelle to youth team after Barreto’s arrival

Johnson Smith will take charge of Kotoko's youth teams

Johnson Smith and Abdul Gazelle have been reassigned to Youth team Coaches at Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The pair who served as interim head and assistant Coaches respectively after the exit of Maxwell Konadu have been tasked to manage the youth side of the Club following the arrival of Portuguese Coach Mariano Barreto and assistant Bruno Miguel.



Barreto and Miguel have been appointed as head Coach and assistant respectively.



Smith and Gazelle will still be serving as assistant Coaches behind Miguel who will double as the Club’s video analyst.

Meanwhile Najau Issah maintains his position as the goalkeepers trainer.



Portuguese Pedro Manuel have also been appointed to be the physical trainer for the Club.