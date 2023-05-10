0
Kotoko fans are very demanding because they are generous - Eric Bekoe

Eric Bekoe Eric Bekoe, former Kotoko striker

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko legend Eric Bekoe has revealed why Asante Kotoko fans demand top performances from their players for results.

The 2007/08 Ghana Premier League top scorer disclosed that the fans are demanding because they are also very generous.

Bekoe said that when he joined the club, he approached Opoku Afriyie to get tips on how to play to the satisfaction of the fans, but he was told that he did not need to play for the Porcupine Warriors, but rather worship the club.

"Asante Kotoko is very generous; that is why they are very demanding. A Kotoko fan doesn't need a penny from you; trust me: they always give out. They always want results," he told Joy Sports.

"When I first came to Kotoko, I approached Opoku Afriyie and asked him, 'how do we play at Asante Kotoko?' He said, ‘hey, we don't play for Kotoko; we worship it. We write our name boldly in capital letters in Krobea, and then you leave it.'"

