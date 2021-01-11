Kotoko fans should be patient with Nana Yaw Amponsah - Hearts Supporters Chief

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Asante Kotoko CEO

Accra Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief Elvis Herman Hesse has pleaded with the fans of Asante Kotoko to be patient with the Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate is under immense pressure having raised the expectations of the fans too high following his appointment.



Nana Yaw Amponsah made huge promises to turn the fortunes of the club since he took charge of the club.



The Porcupine Warriors have been able to secure some big sponsorship and partnership deals during his tenure but performance on the field has been poor.



With the team’s elimination from the CAF Champions League, the pressure is mounting on the CEO to resign or be sacked by the Board.

According to Elvis Herman Hesse, the fans should be patient with Nana Yaw Amponsah and give him more time.



“For me, I will never wish anybody to fail including Nana Yaw Amponsah. Nana Yaw Amponsah has raised the expectations too high and I think that is what is causing the problems," he told Happy FM.



“I will plead with the Kotoko faithful to give him time since he has a lot of things to bring on board. He (Nana Yaw) should also seek to listen to the people and seek advice when necessary,” he added.