Kotoko fans to decide jerseys players will wear next season

Kotoko have signed a new deal with Errea

Kumasi Asante Kotoko fans have been presented with opportunity to decide which kits their players wear next season.

Barely a week after terminating their deal with Portuguese kit manufacturers, Strike, Kotoko have unveiled Errea as their new kit sponsors and the fans will now have a say on the design for next season.



The Porcupines have signed a three-year kit sponsorship deal with the Italian sports apparel producers.



In a statement signed by CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kotoko said they are excited with their partnership. They also attached a number of designs to the release which they have asked the supporters to a make a choice of.



“We are pleased to announce a three-year partnership with Italian sportswear giants, Errea for the 2020/21, 2021/22, 20222/23 seasons”.

“With sports science, culture, history and technological considerations at the centre of the new designs and materials, we are calling on our teeming supporters to select their preferred home and away pair for the 2020/21 season. We believe you the fans should have a say in what we wear, the statement read.



Meanwhile, reports say that Club Consult Africa, the local rep of Strike are considering legal action against Kotoko for unilaterally terminating the deal.



Rumours have it that the firm was not informed of Kotoko’s intentions to terminate the deal and will seek redress at the law court.