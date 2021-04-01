Kotoko fans won’t be allowed to watch team’s home matches

Kotoko will play without fans

The Ghana Football Association has announced a list of clubs that will be allowed to admit fans into their respective venues following their successful completion of the stewards training.

According to the Executive Council of the GFA, after getting the required approval to admit fans to their stadia, the sitting arrangement at all the underlisted stadia shall be limited to the 25% capacity granted by government aimed at ensuring social distancing.



Attached is the approved maximum capacity allocated to the Premier League clubs. other clubs would be considered for approval once they conclude the training of stewards and meet all the requirements.



Below are the Clubs who will be allowed to admit fans for their home matches



ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK



ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS



LEGON CITIES FC

BEREKUM CHELSEA



ELMINA SHARKS



ASHANTIGOLD SC



WAFA SC



LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC



DREAMS FC

ELEVEN WONDERS



MEDEAMA SC



KARELA UNITED S



KING FAISAL FC