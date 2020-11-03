Kotoko finally announces home and away Errea jerseys for coming season

The new home and away jerseys of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has finally announced the home and away jerseys the team will use for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and also for the CAF Champions League.

The club who will now be kitted by Errea announced four different sets of jerseys with fans asked to choose two from the four sets of jerseys.



After weeks of fans voting to select their jersey through a short code announced by the club, two jerseys have been selected.

The new home jersey is an all-red outfit with patterns of Kotoko's rich history in the background with the famous porcupine emblazoned at the back while the away jersey is an all-white outfit with a tinge of red designing the quill of porcupines in front of the jersey.