1
Menu
Sports

Kotoko forward Safo Taylor attributes club’s poor performance to low turnout by fans 

Solomon Safo Taylor Asante Kotoko forward Solomon Safo Taylor

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko forward, Solomon Safo-Taylor says the club’s poor performance in the just-ended 2022/23 betPawa Premier League was due to the low turnout of fans during games. 

The Porcupine Warriors failed to retain the league title they won in the 2021/22 season and placed 4th with 52 points after 34 games, having won 13, lost 8, and drawn 13. 

According to Safo, he does not concur with the fact that Kotoko of a few years ago is better than today because when it gets tough for the club, they expect the fans to continue their support. 

“They always say Kotoko some years back is better than Kotoko today but I don’t see it that way because when you look at Leicester City (in the English Premier League) when they were not winning, the fans were still at the stadium to support them. So, as players we give our best when the fans are in the stands, ”he told Kessben Sports.  

In twelve games played, Taylor managed three goals and registered two assists for the Porcupine Warriors.  

LSN/DO   

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Related Articles: