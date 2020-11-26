Kotoko gear up for Champions League clash against Nouadhibou FC

Kotoko meets Nouadhibou FC in Mauritania on Sunday

Asante Kotoko will face Mauritania side Nouadhibou FC in the preliminary stage of the 2020/21 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

The Porcupine Warriors departed to Mauritania on Wednesday morning for the crucial encounter against a side they would be facing for the first time.



Despite the poor start in the 2020/21 Kotoko would be looking to kicking start their campaign with a win against the "Orange Club" who have been dominant in Mauritania league over recent seasons.



The "Orange Club" were successful in their last outing in the CAF Confederation Cup where they made it to the group stages.



Kotoko would be looking to surmount the task against the eight-time Mauritanian league champions and possibly set up a clash with either Vipers of Uganda or Sudanese side Al-Hilal for a place in the group stages.



Asante Kotoko has announced their squad for the clash with Black Stars goalie Razak Abalora joining the team having missed out on the first two games of the season.



Kotoko would be without their inform goalkeeper and Captain Felix Annan who suffered a muscle tear in his right thigh during their match against Berekum Chelsea.

Here is the squad of Kotoko:



Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah, Danlad Ibrahim, Razak Abalora



Defenders: Samuel Frimpong, Christopher Nettey, Patrick Asmah, Imoro Ibrahim, Yusif Mubarik, Abdul Ganiyu, Wahab Adams, Ernest Appau



Midfielders: Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Sulley Muniru



Attackers: Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Evans Adomako, Kwame Opoku, Osman Ibrahim, William Opoku Mensah