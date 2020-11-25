Kotoko goalie Annan out for 4 weeks

Felix Annan, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper

Asante Kotoko’s goalkeeper Felix Annan will be out for 4 weeks after his injury incident in Berekum on Matchday 2.

The goalkeeper had been Maxwell Konadu’s preferred option as number 1 this season after some good performances in pre-season and on Matchday 1.



Although Kotoko signed Razak Abalora in the off-season, they still stuck with their man.



His injury means the doors are open for Kwame Baah, Abalora and Danlad Ibrahim to fight for a place in the team.

Annan’s injury came in the closing embers of the game against Berekum Chelsea after he tried to reach a ball but was cluttered into by the Chelsea forwards.



He was replaced by Baah, who conceded from a free-kick at the death to give Chelsea a point at home in their fixture.