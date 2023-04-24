0
Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare reacts after victory over league leaders Aduana Stars

FRED ASARE Kotoko goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare has shared his excitement after the Porcupine Warriors came from a goal down to beat Aduana Stars in Kumasi on Sunday evening.

Asare produced an outstanding performance to keep his team in the game after Aduna had taken an early lead through Isaac Mintah.

Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala levelled the scores before Eric Zeze netted the winner as the Reds returned to winning ways and close the gap on leaders Aduana Stars.

"Great comeback, sweet victory," wrote the goalkeeper on Twitter.

Asare and Ibrahim Danlad have been rotated in games as the club is yet to decide on their first-choice goalkeeper.

The Ghana youth international joined the Kumasi-based outfit at the start of the season after leaving Accra Lions.

Asare has made 12 appearances this season, keeping four clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are now five points behind Aduana Stars as the race for the title intensifies.

