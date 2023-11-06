Kotoko has left Prosper Ogum helpless - Former Asante Kotoko manager claims

Former Asante Kotoko manager, Isaac Opeele Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko manager, Isaac Opeele Boateng, has said that the Interim Management Committee of Asante Kotoko have left head coach Prosper Ogum Narteh helpless.

According to Opeele, he faced a similar situation during his time at the club, which eventually led to his departure.



Without elaborating how the club has left the manager helpless, he stated in a Twitter post that during his time, he was offered no handout from the management who were engaged in some internal politicking.



"From day one, I keep saying what happened to me at Kotoko will happen to Prosper Ogum. I was left alone to carry Kotoko. I coached Kotoko with no help from the in-fighting management," he wrote.



"Not easy to be left alone. Form an operations team & visible Management as soon as possible."



Prosper Ogum's second spell at Kotoko got off to a challenging start with just two wins in nine matches, losing three and drawing the other four games.

The fans turned on him after his side lost 1-0 at home to Dreams FC on Sunday, November 05, 2024.



The defeat also means the Porcupine Warriors are without a win in three games, losing all three of them.



Asante Kotoko, following their poor form, sit 14th on the table with 10 points out of possible 27.



EE/KPE



