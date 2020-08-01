Sports News

Kotoko has the materials to play in Africa - Michael Akuffo

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Michael Akuffo

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Michael Akuffo has said that the club has the materials to play in the Caf Champions League next season.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League after the Coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the 2019/2020 domestic football.



With many calling on the club to pull out from the competition, Akuffo beleives the club has enough quality to compete in Africa next season.



“It is highly possible Kotoko can represent Ghana in Caf Champions League looking at the players and the pedigree of Maxwell Konadu."



“Konadu was the coach that led us to win the Ghana Premier League in 2012 and he has a lot of technical qualities.

“It is a matter of psyching the players and they also believe in themselves that the Caf Champions League is not beyond our reach.



“Every generation has its kind of players and the current squad is made of some quality ones so Kotoko can play well in Africa.”



“The players must give their best so ensure Kotoko is represented well in Africa,” Akuffo told Akoma FM.

