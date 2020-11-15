Kotoko held to 1-1 draw by Eleven Wonders in Accra

Kotoko and Eleven Wonders share the spoils in Accra

Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw by Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in their 2020/21Ghana Premier League opener.

The Porcupine Warriors were huge favourites going into the match after some exciting signings in the off-season but the Techiman-based side made them look ordinary.



Maxwell Konadu's side could not weave pretty pattern and recklessness by the defenders was shocking and extreme.



Had Eleven Wonders been clinical in the first half, they would have scored a couple of goals because of their tenacity and flamboyance but they were naive. Just like a carpenter without nails.



They fired the warning shot in the opening minutes but goalkeeper Felix Annan was quick off his line with an intervention.



The visitors kept on pressuring the Porcupine Warriors and muffed up inside the box as they could not fire at goal but eventually Annan made a second time save on his line.

Eleven Wonders were denied a goal on 23 minutes when Yusif Mubarik blocked Netteh Nortey goal-bound shot from 12 yards.



Kotoko looked nondescript and could barely outwit the Techiman-based side who looked tactically disciplined.



Just before the half time whistle, Evans Adomako was played on inside the box and after dribbling past his marker, he delivered a feeble shot which flew across the face of goal.



In the 54th minute, striker Kwame Poku capitalized on a defensive mix up to thread in a low grounder for the opener. It was against the run of play.



Kotoko captain Felix Annan drew some applause with a superb save after a cross from Wonders' right-wing took a deflection.

Ignatius Osei Fosu shuffled his cards and introduced fresh limbs. One of them Prince Okraku had time and space inside the box to rifle home the equalizer in the 76th minute.



Annan had his view blocked and the striker fired into the bottom corner of the pitch.



Kotoko lacked ideas and could not mount attempts at finding the match-winner and Wonders will celebrate the point earned like a win.