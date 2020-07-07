Sports News

Kotoko in talks to sign Justice Blay permanently from Medeama

The loan deal of combative midfielder Justice Blay from Medeama to Asante Kotoko has elapsed with the player returning to his parent club.

But Kumasi Asante Kotoko are not relenting on tying up a deal for the all-action midfielder have began talks with Medeama SC.



Kotoko will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League as a result of the country's inability to complete the league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



As such the porcupine warriors are intent on bolstering their ranks with a player who was integral for Kotoko this season.



According to Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm, the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko have begun negotiations with Medeama for the permanent signing of the midfielder.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined Kotoko on loan before the 2019/2020 CAF inter-club competitions and was an integral part for the club in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.



Justice Blay made 13 league appearances for Asante Kotoko in the annulled 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season scoring twice with one of them coming against fierce rivals Hearts of Oak.



In all this, the life patron of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II admonished the new board not to make any new signings for at least a year.

