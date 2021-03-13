Kotoko in talks to sign former Karela United striker Sarfo Taylor

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have entered talks to sign former Karela United player Solomn Sarfo Taylor on a free transfer.

The 23 year old striker joined Danish side Vendsyssel FF from Karela United in 2019 but due to poor form his contract was mutually terminated in January 2020.



In October 2019, Karela United accepted a GHC50,000 transfer fee from Asante Kotoko before the player decided to travel abroad to Denmark.



This time the player is back in Ghana, a free agent and has started negotiations with the porcupine warriors.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko have sold their prized asset Kwame Opoku to Algerian side USM Algiers for a hefty transfer fee and are looking for replacements.

They have been linked to Bofoakwa Tano striker Welbeck Takyi but that may prove to be difficult as board chairman Yaw Boateng Gyan says they will not sell their striker to Kotoko.



Meanwhile they have also expressed interest in signing prolific King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah who has a lot of offers from other clubs on the local scene.



Solomon Sarfo Taylor formed a prolific partnership with Diawise Taylor for Karela United before traveling abroad.