Kotoko is right to demand a copy of the StarTimes deal - Ntow Fianko

Veteran football administrator, Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Former Division One League Board Chairman, Lawyer Ntow Fianko, has backed Asante Kotoko's call to request a copy of the contract between Ghana Premier League TV right holders and the Ghana Football Association.

According to the veteran football administrator, the GFA shouldn’t hesitate in giving a copy of the StarTimes contract to any club that has put in the request, since the details in the contract are binding to all clubs.



He added that the GFA has no legal backing to deny clubs from having a copy of the contract because Asante Kotoko made that request within the remits of the law.



“If Asante Kotoko says that they want a copy of the StarTimes contract, are entitled to it. They should tell their representatives on the Executive Council to push this agenda.”



“After all the Executive Council is the Ghana Football Association and if the five Premier League representatives cannot get the contract for them then what are they doing on the council.”

“Kotoko is demanding what is justifiable in law and they should be given a copy because they are stakeholders so why won’t you give them a copy,” he told Peace FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Asante Kotoko, in a letter that was sighted by GhanaWeb on November 19, 2020, requested a copy of the contract between the Ghana Football Association and media company, StarTimes.



"In your letter, you state that filming of matches infringes on your contractual obligations with StarTimes Ghana. To this end, we wish to request a copy of the contract between the GFA and StarTimes to enable us to ascertain our rights and obligations and the relevant breaches with regard to clubs filming their matches."



"If we do not receive a copy of the contract by Monday, November 23, 2020, we would not be in the position to honour any obligations towards StarTimes since we cannot honour obligations without knowing our rights," portions of the letter read.