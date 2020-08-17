Sports News

Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana - Board Member Alhaji Abu Lamine

Asante Kotoko SC

Member of the newly formed Asante Kotoko board, Alhaji Abu Lamine insists no Ghanaian club comes close to the Porcupine Warriors following their achievement in football.

The outspoken Asante Kotoko Board Member, insists the Reds are the 'Cash Cow' of Ghanaian football, that other teams feed off to make revenue.



In his bold acclamation, he added that the success chalked by the Kumasi-based club cannot be match by even their arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak SC.



“At the club level, Kotoko is what everyone knows, some have done well but not to Kotoko’s level,” Alhaji Lamine told Asempa FM.

“If you want to get the truth in this (Kotoko being the biggest club in Ghana) go to the GFA and check their source of match revenue from various stadia. All the 16-18 premier league clubs, even if a club owes, they project a Kotoko game to raise revenue to pay off the debt.



“We don’t need to politicise this, go to GFA and check attendance from all the stadia.. even Accra Hearts of Oak they know they can only raise more money after playing us…they know, they are just loud.



“Kotoko is bigger in terms of revenue generated and following. Kotoko is worshipped,” he concluded.

