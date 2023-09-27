Kotoko is under no pressure – Narteh Ogum ahead of Karela United showdown

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Head Coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has expressed calmness and confidence ahead of their match day 3 clash against Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 1.

The Porcupines are yet to record a win after two matches in the Ghana Premier League, having drawn one and lost one with most football pundits opining that the team is under serious pressure and have to beat Karela United to stabilize the situation.



However, gaffer Narteh Ogum believes the winless streak puts no pressure on the team, indicating that they are well prepared for the much-heralded clash with Karela United.



“In the first place, it doesn’t put any pressure on any of us because we are well prepared in all spheres of the game. We are getting the team ready to play on Sunday, play well and get the results. So, there is no pressure from anywhere, we are calm, we are confident in what we are doing at training and we believe that what we are doing at training will give us the needed performance and the needed results” he said at the pre-match conference on Wednesday, September 27.



He entreated the Asante Kotoko supporters to ward off fears and rally behind the team as they seek to pick their first win of the season.



“I will ask our fans and all the stakeholders in our team to rally behind the team on Sunday that they will come in their numbers even more than double or three times of what we saw against Heart of Lions and I must use this platform to commend the fans on that day, they came in their numbers and sung and supported from the blast of the whistle to the end. I will encourage them that they shouldn’t entertain any fear within them, they should come in their numbers, expect us to play well and win,” he added.

Ogum is having his second stint with Porcupine Warriors, having guided the side to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, but left at the end of the season in July 2022following some misunderstanding with the management.



He reunited with the side when Patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II confirmed his role in July 2023.



LSN/OGB