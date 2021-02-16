Kotoko legend Abdul ‘Golden Boy’ Razak open to Hearts of Oak coaching job

1978 African footballer of the year, 'Golden Boy' Abdul Razak

Former Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Razak says he is available for the Accra Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The job has become vacant following the resignation of Serbian tactician Kosta Papic on Monday, February 15, 2021.



The Phobians are in deep crisis after the coach and a member of his backroom staff Ben Owu resigned on Monday citing varied reasons.



And the 1978 African Footballer of the Year Abdul "Golden Boy" Razak, who is currently unemployed since leaving Stade Malien, says he is available to replace the former Orlando Pirates coach.

“I am a professional coach and when any opportunities come including that of Hearts of Oak I will gladly jump on and take the job,” Karim Abdul Razak told Nhyira FM in Kumasi.



Abdul Razak won the Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko in 2003 - breaking a six-year dominance from rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.