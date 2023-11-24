Kotoko legend Malik Jabir advises Medeama players not to challenge referee decision ahead of Al Ahly clash

Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir

Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir has advised Medeama players not to challenge referee decision when they face off Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League opening group game.

The record Champions League holders will play host to the Yellow and Mauves at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday.



Medeama are currently in Egypt preparing for the much-anticipated encounter against Ah Ahly.



Jabir was in the stands at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday when Kotoko hosted Medeama for their premier league week 11 game and had some pieces of advice for Evans Adotey’s side after the match.

“Honestly, individually they are physically strong. I will advise them to shoot from outside the box. They had more pace than our boys but they were not shooting.



Which players have taken up referee courses? They cannot challenge any referee. They will be spared here but they will suffer if they take this to Africa. They shouldn’t go around any referee. He won’t allow them. He will get some of them out. They should take time. They should leave the referee to perform his role. That’s my advice."