Kotoko legend Opoku Nti urges club to sign Mohammed Alhassan

Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti

Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti, has advised Kotoko to sign ex-Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan.

Mo Alhassan is without a club at the moment after his contract at Hearts of Oak ran out in December 2022.



Poku Nti believes that the former WAFA centre-back is all it takes to improve Kotoko's backline.



“If Kotoko are able to sign Mohammed Alhassan, he will help the team. He has rich experience and he will augment the back line if he joins."

"Kotoko need a tough and experienced defender to guide and control the back seat,” he added.



Asante Kotoko has conceded 10 goals in 11 league matches, 6 in 6 home games, and 4 in 5 away games.



EE/BOG