Kotoko management member dares Kessben FM to live interview as beef with radio station intensifies

Asante Kotoko communications director, David Obeng Nyarko

Asante Kotoko communications director, David Obeng Nyarko has dared Kessben FM to invite the Kotoko management for fact-checking interview over accusations raised by some of their reporters.

Obeng Nyarko in a tweet, challenged the media house for the interview, citing Monday, May 1, 2023, as the day for the show.



"We are daring @kessbensportsm to call for an interview with the CEO @NYA_Kotoko and the management in their studios on Monday 1st May 2023 or forever hold their peace."



"Get all your facts and evidences and let’s see who is deceiving the public. #Mugamu "



In response, Kessben FM in a tweet prided itself as the best in the country.



"Kessben Sports will forever be the best sports programme in Ghana and beyound. Now, the management of Kotoko wants our airspace to talk to their supporters?"

Kessben FM has been tagged as one of the media in Kumasi that has an agenda of denting the reputation of the club's management, specifically, the CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah by projecting the negatives in his administration.



As a result, the Kotoko management in their recent radio tour, overlooked their space to address the fans.



The management holds grudges against the radio station due to many accusations and the leaking of a contract between Kotoko and UK-based company, CEEK, which led to the latter ending the deal.



“Unfortunately, the station where Frank Naro works leaked the contract between us and CEEK, and CEEK as a UK company did not take exceptions to that at all so that deal was canceled. Because the contract leaked and got discussed on the radio, CEEK decided to pull out,” he told Silver FM.



Reacting to the revelation on Kessben FM, Joe Lakka disclosed that some Asante Kotoko fans have sent him messages of threats.

“It is that comment that triggered curses from people that we will die before our time. I’m receiving death threats because of David Obeng,” he said.







