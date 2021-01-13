Kotoko management summons Emmanuel Gyamfi over misconduct

Kotoko assistant captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko assistant captain Emmanuel Gyamfi could be sanctioned by the management for not conducting himself appropriately, according to reports.

The attacker, who has been at the club since 2016, has been ordered to appear before management for multiple violations of the club's rules and regulations.



Significantly, the player decides to use a competitor's trolley bag for their Caf Champions League trip in Sudan and not that of Errea their kit sponsors.



Gyamfi travelled to Sudan with a Strike trolley bag. His decision subjected Kotoko to social media ridicule, something that has irked management and will be demanding answers from the long-serving player.

The Ag. Communications manager David Obeng Sekyere in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM seemed to have confirmed the reports.



He said: "There are issues that will be dealt with internally, we won yesterday and we don't have to take the shine out of the victory," he said.



Gyamfi made a second-half appearance in Kotoko’s 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals last Monday.