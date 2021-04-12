Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama suspended for Great Olympics match

Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama will miss the side's Premier League match at Great Olympics due to suspension.

The 28-year-old will miss the crunch tie against the Wonder Club due to card accumulation.



The Brazilian midfielder received caution against Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea.

That means Gama won't be available for the side's trip to the capital to battle Great Olympics on Friday.



The midfielder has scored two goals so far in several improved performances for the Porcupine Warriors.