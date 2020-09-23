Kotoko midfielder heading to French club for free - Reports

Richard Senanu is reportedly on his way out of Kotoko

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are set to lose key midfielder Richard Senanu to an unnamed French club, according to Sunyani-based Nimdee FM.

In a broadcast on Tuesday evening local transfer expert Emmanuel Owusu Ansah revealed on Nimdee FM’s Total Sports that the holding midfielder has 7 months left on his running contract with Asante Kotoko but the Porcupine Warriors are yet to initial talks with him to sign a new deal.



The 26-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear injury during Kotoko’s campaign last season and spent over 6 months out with injury.

With head coach Maxwell Konadu tasked to remodel his Kotoko team and resize the squad to a maximum of 30 players he has decided against retaining the midfielder in his team and has told management of the club not to hand a fresh contract to him.



Meanwhile according to Nimdee FM the midfielder has received offers from South Africa and France and could head to either ways if Kotoko declare him as unwanted.