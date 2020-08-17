Sports News

Kotoko must intensify efforts to sign Mathew Cudjoe – Anim Addo

Teenager, Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Samuel Anim Addo, the manager of teenage sensation, Matthew Anim Cudjoe has encouraged Asante Kotoko to prepare enough in their quest to acquire the signature of the youngster for the upcoming season.

Cudjoe joined the Porcupine Warriors on loan from Young Apostles FC before the start of the truncated 2019/2020 season and put up some amazing performances under the tutelage of Maxwell Konadu.



The teenager particularly impressed in the Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak, showing his pace and dribbling ability. He is affectionately dubbed "Ghana Messi" by fans.



The winger's loan expired after the cancellation of the season and has returned to parent club, Young Apostles.

However, in Kotoko’s bid to sign the player permanently, the manager said the Kumasi based club must be ready to meet the conditions put forth to be able to secure his services.



“Nana Yaw Amponsah spoke with me after he was appointed as CEO of Kotoko because Maxwell Konadu had already spoken to me about the player. I have given them my conditions and have made them aware that if they are really poised to sign him they must be ready because he has a lot of offers of which Nana Yaw is aware.”



“It is because of the coronavirus that is why he still in Ghana and if Kotoko would like to prevent him from moving abroad then they must be ready to meet the conditions. As management we will prefer a foreign move for him and if they want to hijack that move then they need to be strong enough” he said.

