Kotoko must sign Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari - Nana Kwame Danquah

Ghanaian duo, Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Ali Muntari

Nana Kwame Danquah, a former management member of Asante Kotoko has backed the 12 member board of directors to consider signing Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Ali Muntari ahead of the new campaign.

Gyan has continuously insisted that he would retire at the Porcupine Warriors.



Last week, Muntari in an Instagram chat also hinted that he would love to retire at the club but added that he is open to join any club.



However, Nana Kwame Danquag said the club’s board should consider hiring the services of the two national stars if head coach Maxwell Konadu approves.



"If the technical team headed by the coach thinks they [Gyan and Muntari] are competent to help his sport, why not? He should include them," he told Class FM.



"Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan and experienced midfielder Sulley Muntari have [both] expressed interest in wrapping up their club careers at Kotoko", he added.

Gyan has scored 51 goals for the Black Stars. He represented Ghana at 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, scoring 6 goals to become Africa’s highest scorer in the history of the World Cup.



Gyan last played for Indian side NorthEast United last year.



Muntari’s previous club was Spanish lower side Albacete. He represented Ghana at 2006, 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cup tournaments and played for English side Sunderland; Italian fold Pescara, Spanish outfit Deportivo La Coruna and Saudi club Al-Ittihad.



Asante Kotoko are seeking to beef up their squad for the 2021/20 Caf Champions League.

