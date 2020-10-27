Kotoko names ex-GFA cameraman Emmanuel Ofei as head of videography

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Emmanuel Ofei

Asante Kotoko SC has named former Ghana Football Association (GFA) cameraman, Emmanuel Ofei as its head of videography.

The Ghanaian giants under Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah looks determined to give the club its deserving name on the local scene and on the continent as well.



With a massive social media presence, Asante Kotoko is keen on ensuring that pictures and videos that they serve fans and followers are of the highest quality.



Today, a statement on the Twitter page of the club has confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Ofei as the new head of videography.



“The experienced videographer having worked at the highest level of Ghana football joins the porcupine family”, the post reads.

