Kotoko names ex-GFA cameraman Emmanuel Ofei as head of videography

Asante Kotoko SC has named former Ghana Football Association (GFA) cameraman, Emmanuel Ofei as its head of videography.
The Ghanaian giants under Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah looks determined to give the club its deserving name on the local scene and on the continent as well.
With a massive social media presence, Asante Kotoko is keen on ensuring that pictures and videos that they serve fans and followers are of the highest quality.
Today, a statement on the Twitter page of the club has confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Ofei as the new head of videography.
“W e l c o m e. O F E I E M M A N U E L (Head Of Videography)
“The experienced videographer having worked at the highest level of Ghana football joins the porcupine family”, the post reads.
W e l c o m e ????????????— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 27, 2020
O F E I E M M A N U E L
( Head Of Videography )
The experienced videographer having worked at the highest level of Ghana football joins the porcupine family.
.... and yes VEO is in town ????????#AKSC #WelcomeOfei #VEO pic.twitter.com/RPHmpYOQvy
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Frank Boateng joins Medeama ahead of new league season
- I am now ready to take the next step in my career - Frank Boateng
- Eight Ghana Premier League clubs cleared to use home venues for 2020/21 season
- Coach Opeele describes Kotoko's Fabio Gama as the new 'Mohammed Salah'
- Sam Adams part ways with Asante Kotoko
- Read all related articles