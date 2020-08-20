Sports News

Kotoko needs a long-term vision – Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh

Chairman of the GFA Club Licensing Board, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh

The General Manager, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh has implored Asante Kotoko to have a long-term vision instead of short term vision.

A new 12 member board of directors led by Dr. Kwame Kyei as the Chairman has been inaugurated to lead the club.



With Nana Yaw Amponsah as the new Chief Executive Officer [CEO], the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] Club Licensing Board has said that it is about time the porcupine warriors start thinking about a long term vision than short term.

According to Baah Nuakoh, short term vision of the club of winning the Ghana Premier League and other trophies won’t help the club and has entreated them to plan for the future.



“Kotoko needs a long term vison because their short term plan is not helping. Their short term target of winning league and other trophies at all course cannot sustain them” he said.

