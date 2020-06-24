Sports News

Kotoko needs a proper plan – Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko player, Frimpong Manso says the club needs proper plans to be able to reclaim their old glory

In an interview, he implored the newly appointed board to develop a medium and long term plan for players recruited into the team.



According to him, the Kumasi based club has failed to live up to expectations in recent years due to lack of consistency and has advised them to develop a plan that will see players staying in the club for long.

Manso, who played for eight consecutive years for Kotoko indicated that the team had consistency because many of the players played together for quite a long time but is of the view that the terrain has changed.



“The players should be made to sign a minimum of three -year contract, and depending on performance, the contract should be extended or abrogated. They should not recruit players just for the sake of recruitment. Only tried and tested players should be recruited” he said.

