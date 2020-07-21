Sports News

Kotoko needs committed players to succeed in Africa - Ibrahim Sunday

Ibrahim Sunday, African Footballer of the year winner

Former Asante Kotoko coach Ibrahim Sunday has disclosed that the club needs committed and aggressive players to succeed in Africa again.

The Porcupine Warriors have failed to win any silverware at the continental level since clinching the Africa Champions Cup in 1970 and 1983.



Sunday, who led Kotoko to their last continental glory in 1983, says the former Ghana Premier League Champions will need committed players in their quest for African glory.



“Football has been made easy through globalization. We should be proactive in studying our opponents before meeting them. Moreover, we need aggressive and committed players for the course if thinking of a short term project.

“The long term will need time of maybe 2 or 3 years to prepare the players very well before competing heavily in CAF competitions,” he told Light FM.



He added, “Determination was the key for us in winning the trophy. We had committed and devoted players who even slept on the floor through hunger in achieving this step because this was a trophy which escaped Kotoko for far too long. That’s how I became the African Footballer of the year onwards.”

